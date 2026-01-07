Bigg Boss 19 Reunion: Gaurav Khanna, Tanyal Mittal, other contestants fly to Dubai for...; fans hail Farrhana, Amaal as they look...

Rizwan Sajan, the founder of Danube Group, is hosting the Dubai celebrations. He promises the Bigg Boss 19 participants an opulent Dubai experience by hosting them for a special dinner at his private home on January 6 and an exclusive luxury yacht party on January 7.

Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Success Party: The Bigg Boss 19 contestants are getting back together, but for a different reason. The celebrities who dominated news and television in the last few months of 2025 are reuniting, but this time it's for a lavish party abroad rather than a new program. Late on Monday night, a number of prominent personalities from the just-finished season were seen at the Mumbai airport as they departed for the show's second victory celebration, which was held in Dubai. Leading the group of competitors headed to the celebration was winner Gaurav Khanna, who was spotted arriving with his wife, Akanksha Chamola.

Now, in a viral video shared by a paparazzi on an Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 19 gang was seen enjoying a yacht party hosted by Danube Group’s founder, Rizwan Sajan. All of them, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul Tiwari and others were enjoying the event.

In another video, Tanya Mittal was seen on the stage with Danube Group’s founder, Rizwan Sajan. Rizwan was seen saying that he predicted Tanya would win the show.

Fans praise Farrhana Bhatt

Fans particularly praised Farrhana Bhatt as she looked elegant in a red gown. Fans took to the comment section to cherish her look. They say she was giving a "Hollywood diva" vibe. In another video Farrhana was seen with Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lal. Both of them looked adorable together that made netizens gush about them.

All about Danube Dubai event

For those who don't know, Rizwan Sajan, the founder of Danube Group, is hosting the Dubai celebrations. He promises the Bigg Boss 19 participants an opulent Dubai experience by hosting them for a special dinner at his private home on January 6 and an exclusive luxury yacht party on January 7.

On December 7, Bigg Boss 19 came to a formal end, with Gaurav Khanna taking home the trophy and Farrhana Bhatt coming in first runner-up.

