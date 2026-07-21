Bigg Boss 20 finally CONFIRMED? Salman Khan returns as makers UNVEIL brand new eye logo

The wait is finally over? Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has officially been announced, with JioHotstar and Colors TV unveiling the show's brand-new eye logo. While the makers are keeping the premiere date and contestant list under wraps, the first teaser has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Bigg Boss 20 finally CONFIRMED? Salman Khan returns as makers UNVEIL brand new eye logo

Bigg Boss fans, it’s official, season 20 is on the way, and Salman Khan is back to host, JioHotstar and Colors TV revealed the new season’s eye-catching, multi-coloured logo on Monday, sparking a wave of excitement online. The teaser didn’t spill many details about what’s coming up but one thing’s clear, Bigg Boss 20 is “coming soon.” Social media exploded right after the announcement. The comments section was filled with fans cheering for the show’s return and raving about the eye logo’s vibrant makeover.

Of course, Salman Khan is back at the helm for the Hindi version. He’s set to guide another batch of contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, Weekend Ka Vaar style. The producers are still keeping the season’s theme and premiere date under wraps, but people are already buzzing. Fans aren’t shy about sharing who they want to see on screen. Former contestant Farhana Bhatt got a lot of love, with many hoping she’ll get another shot this year. Others just chimed in with excitement, calling the logo “iconic” and counting down the days till the season starts.

There’s something new this year: For the first time, all six regional Bigg Boss editions will premiere together in September 2026 on JioStar. Each one has a different superstar host, Salman for Hindi, Vijay Sethupathi for Tamil, Nagarjuna for Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa for Kannada, Mohanlal for Malayalam, and Sourav Ganguly for Bengali. It’s the franchise’s biggest rollout yet.

Rumor mills are already in full swing. Celebrity names like Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu, Uorfi Javed, Anjali Arora, Arbaz Patel, Santy Sharma, and Ruru Thakur keep popping up as possible contestants, but nothing’s confirmed so far. Looking back, Bigg Boss 19 ended with television star Gaurav Khanna taking home the trophy, ₹50 lakh, and a brand-new car. Farhana Bhatt came in second. With the new logo out and chatter at an all-time high, you can bet more updates on the premiere date, theme, and contestant list are just around the corner. Stay tuned!

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