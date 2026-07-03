Bigg Boss 20: From Faisu to Jannat Zubair to Gullu? Here's the full RUMOURED contestants list

Discover the rumoured contestants list for Bigg Boss 20 here to know which of your favourite celebrities will be entering this reality show. From influencers to actors to celebrities, read ahead to know the names of possible Bigg Boss 20 contestants here.

Bigg Boss 20: Full RUMOURED contestants list

Bigg Boss 20: The OG reality show that India has loved for years has to be Bigg Boss. This realities how is returning for a brand new season in 2026, and fans couldn’t be more excited for Bigg Boss 20. With this being the 20th edition of the show, people can expect to see new twists, challenges and tasks in the show. There has been a lot of buzz over social media about the celebrities who could enter the BB 20 house in 2026. Check out the rumoured contestants list for Bigg Boss 20 here.

Bigg Boss 20 full contestants list of rumoured players

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar

The one creator who has been on a winning streak for reality shows in 2026 is none other than Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu. He is a creator-turned reality star who has won MTV Roadies XX (2025) and MTV Splitsvilla X6 (2026) with Kaira. Gullu is known for his fitness content and is rumoured to be a Bigg Boss 20 contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANWAR / GULLU (@fun.with.gullu.g)

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu

One of India's biggest digital creators, Faisal Shaikh, or more popularly known as Mr Faisu, rose to fame through his TikToks and reels. He boasts a massive online following, frequently collaborates with Jannat Zubair in music videos, and is a top Bigg Boss 20 casting target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Jannat Zubair

Popular child-actress-turned-digital star, Jannat Zubair is known for her TV roles and viral music videos. She is often seen creating content with fellow creators such as Faisal Shaikh. Jannat holds a huge social media following and is repeatedly named in Bigg Boss 20 rumour lists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Uorfi Javed

Seen recently as the mischief maker on MTV Splitsvilla, Uorfi Javed is an outspoken reality-TV star. She is famous for her experimental fashion statements that regularly go viral. Known for landing up in controversies and being her true self, Uorfi owns her image, and she's a recurring name in Bigg Boss speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Ruru Thakur

Another Splitsvillain who has constantly been discussed as a possible Bigg Boss 20 contestant has to be Ruru Thakur. She is a DJ who gained her fame via her entry in MTV Splitsvilla X5 and a dramatic wildcard return in X6. She is known for her bold style and became quite the hot topic in Yogesh and Akanksha’s villa relationship drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sree (@uyiremei)

Santy Sharma

Santy Sharma is an independent Indian rapper and outspoken social commentator who has recently made his Bollywood debut via a Housefull 5 track. He sparked major controversy in 2026 after remarks about influencer Khushi Mukherjee's fashion choices went viral. He is also being considered as a possible contestant for the BB 20 house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

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