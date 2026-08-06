First look of Bigg Boss 20 house LEAKED online? Viral photos leave fans DIVIDED

A picture has been going viral on social media and fans are wondering if this could be the Bigg Boss 20 house. The new design's resemblance to the set of Colors TV's reality program The 50, which had a big circular structure with arches and an industrial look, is what's causing the buzz.

Bigg Boss 20: A picture of a massive concrete set is becoming viral online. Fans speculate that it may be the Bigg Boss 20 house. The image depicts a circular building with steps, arches, and a large eye emblem in the middle. On social media, the first look has generated a lot of discussion.

First look of Bigg Boss 20 house leaked?

The new design's resemblance to the set of Colors TV's reality program The 50, which had a big circular structure with arches and an industrial look, is what's causing the buzz. Because of the large eye in the middle, which is reminiscent of the show's famous "Bigg Boss eye," fans are also connecting the new structure to Bigg Boss.

Pictures make fans wonder

Concrete walls, numerous arched entrances, staircases on both sides, and barred areas on the ground level are all visible in the picture. These features led many social media users to speculate that this will be the next Bigg Boss home. The set in the picture has not yet received an official confirmation from Colors TV or the Bigg Boss producers. The Bigg Boss 20 set design and location have not yet been revealed by the broadcaster.

? FIRST LOOK AT THE #BiggBoss20 HOUSE? ?? This image is making waves online, with fans speculating that it could be the BB20 set! ?

It looks strikingly similar to the #The50 set, which was reportedly designed by the same creative duo. ? Is this the actual Bigg Boss house? pic.twitter.com/5G0vOrjVjP — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 5, 2026

What are netizens saying?

Online responses to the popular image were conflicting. The rumors were quickly discounted by many users. One wrote, "Nopes, it's not #BiggBoss20 house!" while another pointed out regional versions, saying, "Ye bb kannada ya bb bengal h house deklo photo me logo."

Some others were completely unimpressed by the appearance. A user commented, 'it’s looking like a house under construction which will take 3 years to be built thanks to babus corruption lo'.

Some connected it to the budget and previous shows. "Money save kiya h ye dekh lgta h JioHotstar the 50 show m bna diya."

Some responses were straightforward, such as "Very bad." Fans appear to be split overall, with many questioning whether this is the real Bigg Boss 20 set.

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