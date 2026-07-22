Bigg Boss 20 new EYE revealed: Will Yogesh Thakur and Ruru be part of Salman Khan's show on fans' demand?

Bigg Boss 20 makers have unveiled the show's brand-new eye logo ahead of the premiere. Fans are already demanding Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur as contestants, while Salman Khan returns as host.

Bigg Boss 20: The newly revealed Bigg Boss 20 eye comes with a kind of fresh, vibrant vibe to it. It has a glowing golden pupil that slowly opens up into a colourful, stacked design, sort of like it shows the turns, the feelings, and those unpredictable little journeys that happen inside the house. The metallic gold finish gives the logo a grand feel, while the multiple colours symbolise the different personalities, relationships and changing dynamics that become the heart of every Bigg Boss season.

Bigg Boss 20 eye revealed

Sharing the new logo, JioHotstar wrote, "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one. #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!"

According to the makers, the layered design represents how life inside the Bigg Boss house keeps evolving, where first impressions don't last, alliances keep shifting and every new revelation changes the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Fans root for Yogesh and Ruru in BB20

The moment the logo was unveiled, the comment section was flooded with contestant suggestions.

Many fans urged the makers to bring Yogesh Rawat into the house. One user wrote, "Yogesh ko leke aaye toh TRP aayegi." Another simply commented, "We want Yogesh Rawat."

At the same time, Ruru Thakur also emerged as one of the most requested names. Fans posted comments like "Excited for Ruru Thakur" and "We want Ruru Thakur in Bigg Boss."

While the makers haven't confirmed the contestant list yet, it's clear that viewers are already rooting for these names to be part of Season 20.

Bigg Boss' legacy

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006, on Sony Entertainment Television, with Arshad Warsi as the host. Later, the show shifted to Colors TV, and in Season 2, Shilpa Shetty was the one hosting it and after that Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for Season 3.

Since Season 4, Salman Khan has become the face of the franchise, hosting the show continuously and playing a major role in its immense popularity.

All regional Bigg Boss editions to launch together?

For the first time, all six major regional versions of Bigg Boss- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla- are expected to launch together during the festive season.

Although the official premiere dates are yet to be announced, the new seasons are expected to begin in September 2026. The shows will stream on JioHotstar while also airing across the JioStar television network.

Salman Khan will return as the host of the Hindi edition, while Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeep (Kannada), Mohanlal (Malayalam) and Sourav Ganguly (Bangla) will host their respective regional versions.

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