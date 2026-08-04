Bigg Boss 20 Release Date: Salman Khan’s reality show to premiere on THIS date, actor drops CRYPTIC 'Karan-Arjun' hint

Explore the Bigg Boss 20 release date here to know when Salman Khan's reality show will premiere this year. Read ahead to know what the actor's cryptic 'Karan-Arjun' hint meant.

Bigg Boss 20 Release Date: Salman Khan’s reality show to premiere on THIS date, actor drops CRYPTIC 'Karan-Arjun' hint

India’s favourite reality show has to be Bigg Boss, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the brand-new season of this show. Bigg Boss 20 is going to be released next month, and the makers of this show have confirmed the release date for this show. The countdown for Indian television's biggest reality show has officially begun now.

Earlier today, the official promo for this new season of Bigg Boss 2o was released on social media. This awaited promo featured our favourite Bigg Boss host, Bollywood superstar, actor Salman Khan. Let's dive in to find out more details about the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 and its release date here.

Bigg Boss 20 Release Date and Time

With the internet buzzing with rumoured dates for when this reality show will drop, the makers have decided to put an end to all the speculations. Earlier today, JioHotstar posted the very first promo for Bigg Boss 20. They revealed the official release date for Bigg Boss 20 as September 6, 2026. The caption in this promo’s post read, “Ek se bhale do.. #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Fans of this reality show will get to see new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 start streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the airtime for Colors TV is set as 10:30 pm. In an official statement about the new season of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before."

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s cryptic 'Karan-Arjun' hint

The promo for Bigg Boss 20 featured the one and only actor Salman Khan. In this promo clip, the actor was dressed in all-black attire, the actor further says a cryptic line, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!"

The Sikander actor also added that the first hint about Bigg Boss 20 is out there, but fans need to look for it twice. According to media reports, Salman has also mentioned that this teaser is just the beginning and he can't wait for audiences to start putting all the clues together for when Bigg Boss 20 begins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

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