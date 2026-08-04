Bigg Boss 20 teaser OUT: Will Salman Khan's show have 2 host? Actor's cryptic hint leaves fans confused

Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, and the first teaser is finally here. Salman Khan's cryptic "Karan Arjun" hint has sparked fan theories about a possible new twist, while excitement builds over the contestant lineup.

Bigg Boss 20 teaser out: The official countdown to Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has started. The first teaser for the new season has been released by JioHotstar and Colors, indicating that the Salman Khan-hosted reality program will debut on September 6.

Bigg Boss 20 teaser out

The teaser gives viewers a preview of what looks to be a mystery-filled season and ushers in a new chapter for the venerable reality show. After making a spectacular entrance with a magnificent horse, Salman Khan delivers a mysterious speech that has already caused fans to speculate.

Salman's cryptic hint confuses fans

"Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu," Salman is heard saying in the teaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Will Bigg Boss 20 have 2 hosts?

The teaser contains subtle visual cues that invite viewers to decipher what is ahead, even if the makers have not revealed the season's main topic. Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Salman said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

Bigg Boss 20 contestants

A number of TV stars are apparently in negotiations with the producers, despite the fact that the contestant list has not yet been made public. The anticipation for the upcoming season is increased by rumours that contestants from other reality programs are also being considered, and some past contestants may return.

The announcement comes after Bigg Boss 19's phenomenal run, which attracted large audiences and dominated social media with its drama. Some of the most talked-about contestants of the season were Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

