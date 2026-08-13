Bigg Boss 20 trailer: Salman Khan PROMISES extra 'Jeevan Daan' twist to contestants ahead of September 6 premiere

Bigg Boss 20 trailer: Salman Khan introduces the 'Jeevan Daan' twist as the new season gears up for its September 6 premiere on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 20 trailer: The much-awaited trailer for Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has been revealed. The video begins with a fierce combat between two warriors until Salman Khan makes a strong entrance, bringing the duel to an unexpected end. Salman declares, "Bigg Boss Mein Milega, Meri Jaan... Extra Jeevan Daan," followed by his famous "Tathas-two," revealing the season's defining theme, implying a game in which every choice is more important and every contender is pushed to play like never before.

Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 20 trailer

Salman posted a new trailer for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss on Wednesday.

“Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega,” Salman says in the promo.

“Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside the promo.

Bigg Boss 20 concept and premiere date

The concept of ‘Jeevan Daan’ suggests that contestants could get an additional opportunity to remain in the competition after facing elimination, although the exact mechanics of the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ will be revealed once the season begins.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Bigg Boss 20 contestants

The official contestant line-up is yet unknown; however, some individuals have been linked to the season. According to reports, Jannat Zubair, Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal, Mr Faisu, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Arjun Bijlani are among those involved.

According to Indian Express, Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, and Sunil Pal are among the names being considered, although none of these claims should be taken as a definite final roster until the creators make an announcement.

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