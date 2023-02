Sidharth Shukla - A name that will never be forgotten. Whenever there will be a mention of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla will also receive a mention. He won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 beating Asim Riaz. The season remains to be one of the most successful and talked about ones in the history of the show. His career was expected to take a major jump post the show but sadly, life had different plans. He passed away on September 2, 2021. He won the show in 2020. It's been three years since his win and fans are remembering the late star. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan to Sidharth Shukla; here's how much prize money the winning contestants took home

On Twitter '3Y of Historic Winner Sid' is trending as fans are remembering him and the good moments he spent inside the house. He is being called as the original Champion who can never be replaced by anyone. Many said that Legends Can Never Be Forgotten. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare beats Sidharth Shukla’s record; achieves new milestone just before finale

Check out the tweets below:

His one liners, motivational words, gender equality, savage replies, never give up attitude, his smile, stand with his friends.. Infinity words are limited for him not qualities. Champion ek hi hai or ek hi rhega!!!! 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/gBYyIplmTM — ???? ♡???? ?????♡ (@Viru_SidHeart) February 15, 2023

It was no surprise that @sidharth_shukla won the show , it was nothing unexpected. The happiness and the euphoria we all felt was because of seeing our faith win and act up in reality.✨ Truly the GOAT , truly unparalleled. 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/mzhAAwK1OQ — Joy ? (@DoubleOverLimit) February 15, 2023

Legends can never be forgotten 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/vW7D2xE2v0 — ????? ❤️ (@anmoldeep5015) February 15, 2023

it's been 3 years since you have won Bigboss There can never be a winner like you, I wish you were here today miss you so much we will always be proud of you champ !! 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/1PKwPzKhwI — ????? (@hey_honey5) February 15, 2023

Sidharth literally gave the winner vibes from the very first day like his aura, and literally everything about him screamed WINNER!! ? 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/TzdvZPzs0i — ????? (@abdul_sidheart) February 15, 2023

Sidharth Shukla clearly left an impact on many and he will forever be remembered as the Lone Wolf of Bigg Boss. He is being dearly missed by his fans. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill birthday special: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress' pics with Sidharth Shukla will put a smile on SidNaaz' fans faces