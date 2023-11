Bigg Boss 17 is the most favourite reality show right now. Everyone is talking about it and the TRPs of the show have been amazing. This year, Bigg Boss is very different from what it was earlier. Bigg Boss has a different format, a different type of house and some different rules. However, there is one thing this year that has not changed. Well, we are talking about the cleanliness habit of the contestants. There is no cleanliness even this year. Every year, the contestants are being told to keep the houses clean but again, they keep doing the same thing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma reveals she stopped watching season 13 because Asim Riaz was irritating; gets trolled

This year there are three houses in one big house and a bathroom with storage. But even after having so much of storage, the contestants have thrown their things here and there. This year the house was extremely beautiful and royal with the European theme. But, the contestants have made it so shabby and dirty.

Bigg Boss gives a warning to the contestants

The contestants do not even have tasks this season and hence they have a lot of free time. But no one bothers to clean the house. Hence, Bigg Boss got irritated with the dirty house and has given a stern warning. In the promo released, we see Bigg Boss showing the contestants how the house was before they entered the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Navid Sole reveals how Vicky Jain has hurt Ankita Lokhande

He then sends some men inside the house to take away all that is lying down on the floor anywhere. The men start picking up things and the contestants try to stop them. The contestants then apologise for keeping the house unclean. This is a big story in TV news.

In the live, it was shown that Bigg Boss gives them a strict warning to keep the house clean or else they will have to face severe punishments. The housemates then start cleaning the house and later we also got to see the bathroom, bedrooms, kitchen were so clean just like it was before the contestants entered.

Bigg Boss 17 to have wild card entries?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting good TRPs and hence the makers have reportedly planned new wild card entries in the house. As per reports, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman have been approached to enter the show as the wild card contestants.

Talking about the contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal had entered the show earlier.