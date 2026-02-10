Bigg Boss Marathi 6: After Rakhi Sawant, will Abhijit Bichukale enter as WILDCARD?

A well-known politician, poet, and reality TV star from Satara, Maharashtra, Abhijit Bichukale is also known as "Kavi Manache Nete." He became well-known as a Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 participant, where his frank demeanor and vibrant attitude made him one of the most talked-about contestants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Viewers are excited about Rakhi Sawant's arrival to Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Rakhi's presence sparks a lot of discussion about who else may be joining the house next, since the show usually reveals two or more wildcard competitors. When Colors Marathi revealed Rakhi's Naagin entry, viewers began pleading with the channel to include Abhijit Bichukale as well.

Fans want Abhijit Bichukale as...

A user urged, "We want Abhijit Bichukle." Another urged the channel, "Yes. Abhijeet Bichukale should be now."

Who is Abhijit Bichukale?

A well-known politician, poet, and reality TV star from Satara, Maharashtra, Abhijit Bichukale is also known as "Kavi Manache Nete." He became well-known as a Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 participant, where his frank demeanor and vibrant attitude made him one of the most talked-about contestants.

His controversial public image was further enhanced that season when he was even taken into custody by police from the set of the show in relation to a legal matter.

He then made an appearance on Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 as a wildcard competitor, which increased his profile outside of Marathi TV.

Rakhi Sawant's entry intensifies...

Rakhi started making fun of the competitors as soon as she walked inside. Rakhi said that she would only do two things in the house- eat and sleep- in response to Captain Sagar Karande's question about her responsibilities. Anushri Mane said that Rakhi might assist her in the kitchen after hearing this. Rakhi lashed back right away, saying, "Don't teach me."

Rakhi also vowed to eliminate everyone while speaking with the other competitors, saying that even if she could be "Sati Savitri" now, she would become "Gandhari" tomorrow.

