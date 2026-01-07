Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestant list OUT: Riteish Deshmukh's show RETURNS with....; CONFIRMS entry of Tejasswi Prakash’s…

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is all set to return with a new twist and new contestants. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is getting interesting by the day. The popular reality show is all set to return with a new twist and new contestants. This time too, the show will be hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant hosting in the earlier seasons. The makers have promised to make this season even more exciting with loads of drama, emotions, and many shocking twists.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List

As the show is nearing its finale, the contestants are getting trolled on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will enter the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Especially, the names of the actors associated with the Marathi film and TV industry are coming out, which has increased the excitement about the show even more. Many names are just being speculated at the moment, while some are claimed they be almost finalized.

When will Bigg Boss Marathi 6 premiere?

The official premiere date of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has also been revealed. The show will start from 11 January 2026 and will be aired every day at 8 pm on Colors Marathi channel. Apart from this, viewers who will not be able to watch the show on TV can also watch it online on JioHotstar. This time the show has a 'Heaven and Hell' theme, in which the house will be divided into two parts. The promo shows that the mysterious doors will further increase the confrontation and suspense between the contestants.

Will Vishal Kotian join Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

Meanwhile, a post is going viral on social media, claiming that Bigg Boss 15's famous contestant Vishal Kotian can be seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. The post states that Vishal Kotian's entry is confirmed. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the show yet. Fans are quite excited about the news and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List OUT?

At the same time, some other names have also emerged, which are being said to be the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. They include actors like Sagar Karande, Anushree Mane, Sonali Raut, Deepali Sayyed and Sanket Pathak. With the appearance of these names, the curiosity of the audience has increased further. With a strong contestant lineup, new theme and a powerful time slot, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is expected to be full of entertainment.

