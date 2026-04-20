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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale controversy: Fans SLAM makers for 'no trophy' moment as Tanvi Kolte WINS show; 'Where is celebration?'

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner Tanvi Kolte sparks debate as fans slam the finale's abrupt ending and missing trophy moment, while Raqesh Bapat finishes as runner-up.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 20, 2026 12:41 PM IST

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale controversy: Fans SLAM makers for 'no trophy' moment as Tanvi Kolte WINS show; 'Where is celebration?'

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner: Tanvi Kolte won Bigg Boss Marathi 6 on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Raqesh Bapat came in second. The typical post-win scenes, such as celebrations from the winner and runner-up, were allegedly not broadcast, disappointing fans and sparking criticism.

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How did netizens react to the 'no-trophy' moment?

A Reddit user posted under the title "Really that’s how they end the show?" questioning, "Where is celebration? Where is trophy moment? If they were low on time couldn’t they cut the dance performances and all. That’s it. That’s how they choose to end it? For real." Another user criticised the editing, saying, "That’s the most horrible editing and ending I’ve ever seen. It's beyond shameful that they did this during the FINALE."

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale: Who will WIN show? Know prize money, voting details and more

Really that’s how they end the show?
by
u/True_Following_5115 in
BiggBossMarathi

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6: After Rakhi Sawant, will Abhijit Bichukale enter as WILDCARD?

Another viewer asked, "Why did they didn't even show reaction of both contestant after winner announcement?"

Why did they didn't even show reaction of both contestent after winner announcement??
by
u/Crazy-Can-4856 in
BiggBossMarathi

Fans unhappy over Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale's abrupt end

Many fans believed that the finalists ought to have had more time to speak, while others conjectured that the sudden conclusion was caused by time restrictions. The viewers suggested that performance parts be reduced so they could better observe the winner and runner-up reactions.

What did Tanvi Kolte receive as winning prize?

Tanvi received Rs 15 lakh as prize money when she was declared the winner. She also received a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh and an electric scooter.

Tanvi's heartfelt tribute to the show

Tanvi gave a moving homage to Bigg Boss Marathi 6 as she left the house. She said, "It’s a dream come true. This house made me a brand." Tanvi added, "I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won’t hear Bigg Boss’ voice from tomorrow."

What did Raqesh Bapat say while exiting BB Marathi 6 house?

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, said, "Bigg Boss you have always supported me. Today, an example is set as to how a gentleman can also win this show. I will miss this show."

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Big Boss Marathi 6 Winner Big Boss Marathi Winner Bigg Boss Marathi Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Bigg Boss Marathi Controversy Marathi Tanvi Kolte Tanvi Kolte Boyfriend