Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale controversy: Fans SLAM makers for 'no trophy' moment as Tanvi Kolte WINS show; 'Where is celebration?'

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner Tanvi Kolte sparks debate as fans slam the finale's abrupt ending and missing trophy moment, while Raqesh Bapat finishes as runner-up.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner: Tanvi Kolte won Bigg Boss Marathi 6 on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Raqesh Bapat came in second. The typical post-win scenes, such as celebrations from the winner and runner-up, were allegedly not broadcast, disappointing fans and sparking criticism.

How did netizens react to the 'no-trophy' moment?

A Reddit user posted under the title "Really that’s how they end the show?" questioning, "Where is celebration? Where is trophy moment? If they were low on time couldn’t they cut the dance performances and all. That’s it. That’s how they choose to end it? For real." Another user criticised the editing, saying, "That’s the most horrible editing and ending I’ve ever seen. It's beyond shameful that they did this during the FINALE."

Another viewer asked, "Why did they didn't even show reaction of both contestant after winner announcement?"

Fans unhappy over Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale's abrupt end

Many fans believed that the finalists ought to have had more time to speak, while others conjectured that the sudden conclusion was caused by time restrictions. The viewers suggested that performance parts be reduced so they could better observe the winner and runner-up reactions.

What did Tanvi Kolte receive as winning prize?

Tanvi received Rs 15 lakh as prize money when she was declared the winner. She also received a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh and an electric scooter.

Tanvi's heartfelt tribute to the show

Tanvi gave a moving homage to Bigg Boss Marathi 6 as she left the house. She said, "It’s a dream come true. This house made me a brand." Tanvi added, "I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won’t hear Bigg Boss’ voice from tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

What did Raqesh Bapat say while exiting BB Marathi 6 house?

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, said, "Bigg Boss you have always supported me. Today, an example is set as to how a gentleman can also win this show. I will miss this show."

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