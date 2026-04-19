Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: When and Where to watch Riteish Deshmukh hosted show LIVE?

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 finale airs April 19 at 8 PM as Riteish Deshmukh hosts the grand showdown between top 5 finalists.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: The upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 finale generates considerable excitement because viewers have expected this event since its announcement. The reality show presents multiple months of thrilling events which Riteish Deshmukh presents to viewers. The Top 5 finalists will determine who receives the trophy through their upcoming final match which fans from both sides expect to watch.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Top 5 contestants

The competition produced five strong competitors after three months of intense battles. The "Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6" show has reached its final stage with Tanvi Kolte Raqesh Bapat Anushri Mane Vishal Kotian and Deepali Sayyed as its final contestants. The final showdown is even more surprising since each contender has developed a unique personality through their house performance which combined their different strategies with their emotional and mental endurance.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale: When and where to watch?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The Colors Marathi network will present the exciting finale episode through a live broadcast that starts at 8:00 PM IST. JioHotstar will enable users to stream the show live and watch it from any location.

The new Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 promo creates excitement through its upcoming performances and emotional moments which will reach their exciting conclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Who won Bigg Boss Marathi 5?

Suraj Chavan defeated Abhijeet Sawant to win Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 the previous season. Suraj won an EV bike and a reward of Rs 14.6 lakh at the end of the season, which was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. The audience maintained their support for him throughout the show because his "Guligat" catchphrase became his trademark during the competition.

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