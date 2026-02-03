Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend: After Sonali Raut, who will get EVICTED on week 4?

Early voting trends indicate that Divya Shinde and Sachin Kumavat are ahead and probably won't be eliminated as Bigg Boss Marathi 6 moves into Week 4. Then who might get eliminated this week?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend: As Bigg Boss Marathi 6 moves into Week 4, the contestants are still in the public eye. The contestant who will be eliminated this week is the focus of much conjecture. Roshan Bhajankar, Raqesh Bapat, Omkar Raut, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat, Deepali Sayed, Anushri Mane, Ayush Sanjeev, and Divya Shinde are the nominees for the fourth week. Who is most likely to be eliminated and who has the fewest votes? Let's examine the vote patterns.

With the most votes, Divya Shinde and Sachin Kumavat are currently at the top of the voting trends and should be safe this week. Also, many think that after winning the audience's sympathy, Omkar Raut will probably be saved. Many fans expressed worry and support for the distraught candidate as he appeared to be deeply wounded by Ayush's nomination.

Given that they are presently positioned in the middle of the vote patterns, Raqesh Bapat and Roshan Bhajankar seem secure. Both are anticipated to survive the elimination in Week 4 due to their popularity.

Who will get eliminated this week?

Prabhu Shelke is also probably going to stay away from elimination this week. Online voting patterns show that Anushri Mane and Deepali Sayed are at the bottom. But according to the internet trend, they are only speculations.

Sonali Raut gets evicted

The Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestant who was most recently ousted was Sonali Raut. She and Omkar had one last confrontation. She lost the battle and was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi House.

Talking about her exit, Sonali said, "I think my start was really good, but because of some health issues, I had to fall back a bit."

