Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend: Not Raqesh Bapat, THESE contestants are in DANGER

Bigg Boss Marathi 6, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, heads towards its finale with eight contestants left. Raqesh Bapat leads early voting trends, while fans vote to save their favourites on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend: The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, has been keeping viewers entertained for the past three months. Since its premiere in January on Colors Marathi, the reality show has been making headlines as celebrity contestants compete to stay in the game. The season is also available to stream on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 top 8 contestants

The competition started with 17 participants and after several weeks of challenges and disputes and entertainment activities. The competition has now progressed to its last phase because only eight contestants remain in the competition house. The top eight housemates are Vishal Kotian, Rakhi Sawant, Raqesh Bapat, Deepali Sayyed, Sagar Karande, Anushri Mane, Tanvi Kolte, and Reva Kaurase.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 nominations

As the finale draws closer, the makers are adding twists and turns to keep the competition intense. In Tuesday’s episode (March 31), a nominations task was held, and six contestants were nominated for elimination. The nominated contestants this week are Raqesh Bapat, Rakhi Sawant, Sagar Karande, Anushri Mane, Vishal Kotian, and Reva Kaurase.

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 voting results

Following the nominations, voting lines opened on JioHotstar, giving fans a chance to save their favourite contestants by casting as many votes as possible. Voting will remain open until 12 PM on Friday, April 3.

Even though the official results will only be revealed during the Bhaucha Dhakka weekend episodes hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, unofficial voting trends have already started circulating on social media. These trends give a glimpse into the popularity of the contestants. The latest reports show that Raqesh Bapat has received the most votes while Anushri Mane is his closest competitor. The voting results show Vishal Kotian and Sagar Karande standing between the two candidates who lead and the two candidates who trail.

The voting results currently show early unofficial trends which will change when additional votes are counted. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will survive this week and who will move closer to winning the season keeping the excitement alive as Bigg Boss Marathi 6 heads towards its grand finale.

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