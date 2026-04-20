Bigg Boss Marathi 6 WINNER: Tanvi Kolte lifts trophy, Raqesh Bapat becomes runners-up

Tanvi Kolte wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, taking home 15 lakh and prizes, while Rakhi Sawant's viral prediction grabs attention and sparks buzz about her Bigg Boss Hindi entry.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 WINNER: Tanvi Kolte has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Tanvi won Riteish Deshmukh's show and took home the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 trophy as well as a cash award of Rs 15 lakh. Her victory brought her both the trophy and cash prize, together with an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth 10 lakh rupees.

A video of her post-victory exchange has gone viral on social media with Rakhi Sawant beside her.

What did Rakhi Sawant say in the video?

In the viral video, Rakhi says, "Maine sabko bola tha Day 1 se ki Tanvi jeetegi kyunki mere zabaan pe til hai (I told everyone from Day 1 that Tanvi would win because I have a mole on my tongue)."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Tanvi's reaction to Rakhi

Reacting to this, Tanvi added, "Rakhi ke zabaan pe til hai aur Rakhi ke pas bhot bada dil hai. Unse bola tha mai winner banungi aur dekh lo aaj 100 days ke baad mere hanth me trophy hai aur main ban chuki hun winner."

Will Tanvi be a part of Bigg Boss Hindi?

Rakhi then urged Salman Khan to invite Tanvi to Bigg Boss Hindi. She added, "Aur mai avi Bigg Boss Hindi ko kehna chahti hoon, Salman bhai Tanvi Hindi Bigg Boss mein jana chahti hai."

Tanvi becomes emotional as she exits BB house

Just before the winner was announced, Tanvi Kolte got emotional as she departed the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house. She said, "It’s a dream come true. This house made me a brand. I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won’t hear Bigg Boss’ voice from tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Tanvi won Bigg Boss Marathi 6, making Raqesh Bapat the season's runner-up. Before departing the house, he thanked Bigg Boss for the ride and stated, "Today, an example is set as to how a gentleman can win this show. "I'll miss this show."

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