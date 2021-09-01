In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw some nasty fights taking place. The fights broke out between Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin-Akshara Singh-Pratik Sahejpal. And both of them were really nasty. But right now, we will talk about the fight between Shamita and Raqesh who are currently a connection inside the house. They had a nasty fight on Tuesday night which broke the two partners apart. It so happened that Shamita had lashed out at Raqesh for using Divya Aggarwal's lip balm instead of asking one from her. Shamita hates Divya and hence had asked Raqesh to stay away from her. The housemates had taken a jibe at Shamita and Raqesh for the same. Raqesh called her controlling which upset Shamita. Elsewhere, when Shamita pointed out that she selflessly tore her mother's letter to save him, it upset Raqesh. Raqesh said that Shamita is misunderstanding him while the latter complained that she is constantly pointing her faults and calling her cranky. They had a nasty showdown in the latest episode of Bigg Boss and parted on a sour note. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 24, September 1, Live Updates: 'Mind your f**king tongue' Neha Bhasin lashes out at Akshara Singh

Meanwhile, has entered the house. It seems she gave an opportunity to Raqesh to clear his heart out. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Raqesh opens up on being a closeted person in real life. He says he had joined Bigg Boss OTT to break from his phobia of being in a crowd. While talking he opened up about his weakness, that his slow learning ability. Raqesh also said that he is being misunderstood by everyone inside the house and they also poke fun at his weakness/condition. He also spoke about his NGO and about children with such a condition. He turned emotional while pouring his heart out and his fans are showering him with love. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik or Asim Riaz – who do you want to see as a connection/guest inside the house? Vote now

