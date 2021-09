7:45 pm

The first award is the GTG award (Got to go). The award should be given to someone who one wants to avoid. Nishant gives it to Pratik. He gives a funny speech. The next award is AWMM, which is Are you my mother? award. It should be given to someone who turns mom/dad and starts schooling everyone. Divya dishes the award to Shamita reasoning her OCD. Shamita accepts the award and gives her speech. The next award is the NSFL award, which is not a safe for life award which is to be given to someone who is not safe for health. Shamita gives it to Pratik and says he is very noisy. Pratik taunts Shamita for covering up again. The next award is the GOI award, which is the Get over it award. He gives the award to Shamita saying that she takes out old topics and fighting with Raqesh. The next award is the DND award which is for someone who has the habit of interfering in everything. Raqesh gives it to Nishant. The next award is GWS, get well soon award. It is for someone who takes a lot of footage. Raqesh gives it to Pratik. Pratik gets 3, Shamita gets 2 and Nishant gets 1 award.