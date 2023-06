Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to be live only for a few weeks and the contestants are doing their best to survive. Aaliya Siddiqui, unfortunately, got eliminated in the second week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. After Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, it was Aaliya Siddiqui who was shown the door by the audience. When inside the house, Aaliya Siddiqui spoke at length about her split with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She was called out for playing the victim card because of the same. Now, post her eviction, Aaliya Siddiqui broke her silence on the alimony allegations. ' Also Read - Aaliya shares throwback memory of Nawazuddin Siddiqui borrowing Rs 50 to surprise her with bread and butter, says ‘I was in love’

Aaliya Siddiqui clears the air about alimony claims

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya Siddiqui clarified that she has not taken any money from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She explained that she has only requested to keep the house as she has her half share in it and whatever the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is paying her on a monthly basis it is only because the court has ordered him to do so. She hasn't demanded anything but the house so that she can clear he dues. Aaliya Siddiqui was quoted in Hindi saying, "Main aaj ye bol rahi hun aur kal bhi ye baat bolungi aur maine likh ke bhi yahi diya hai ki mujhe ye ghar de do. Wo ghar mere hisse mein aadha tha, aadha hissa aapka tha, wo mujhe de do atleast mere jitne logon ke karze hain, jo mere commitments hain, wo main bech ke unko de dungi. Main apna khud khadi ho jaungi. Ghar hone na hone se koi farak nahi padta hai." She also revealed that she was the one who left Nawazuddin Siddiqui saying that she does not want anything from him. So the accusations of her returning for money are baseless. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt schools Aaliya Siddiqui for discussing marital woes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui; says, 'I think if you drop the victim card....'

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's separation remained quite controversial as a lot of accusations were made back and forth. A video had also gone viral on social media in which Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that the guards were not allowing her and kids enter Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have two kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur praised for their performances; viewers call it one-time entertainer [Read Tweets]