Bigg Boss OTT 2 is right now gaining a lot of popularity, and there is a strong buzz about Aashika Bhatia getting evicted from Salman Khan's show. She made an entry just a few weeks ago in a wild card entry, along with Elvis Yadav, who has made the show even more entertaining. While the news of Aashika Bhatia getting evicted from the show is going viral on the internet, her fans are screaming foul and being unfair. In the show, we see Aashika locking horns with Jiya Shankar in the house, and one of the clips has been going viral where Jiya is seen complaining about her being in the kitchen and Abhishek Malhaan, aka Fukra Insaan, extending her support to her and asking her to leave the kitchen when she finishes her tea, and it's her house also. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations: Newbies Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia join Avinash Sachdev and others in danger zone [VIEW COMPLETE LIST]

? Screaming at #AbhishekMalhaan just cus he wasn’t agreeing with her to kick out #AashikaBhatia from kitchen Instead,

Fukra to Aashika : Jab aap kitchen se free ho jao tabhi aana bahar, aap ka hi ghar hai ❤️?#BBOTT2onJioCinema #BBOTT2LiveFeed #BiggBossOTT2 #ShameOnJiya pic.twitter.com/EIZRGkzpUN — TEAM ELVISH YADAV ? (@TeamElvish0001) July 18, 2023

#ManishaRani: jitne b log h Aashika ko vote kro,hmre hisab s wildcard ko prove krne chance milna chiye & agr koi Jye To jiya avinash falak bebika(muted) Bdw acc to stats,#AashikaBhatia is 2nd highest voted. Let's see wht happens#elvishyadav #ElvishArmypic.twitter.com/HMsYjHmTBD — Aujla Returns ? (@AujlaIsBack) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Aashika was seen bonding well with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhaan. The eviction of Aashika is being called disappointing, and the fans want to see her more. While her friendship with Elvis was also grabbing a lot of attention, we wonder if she is evicted or will be sent to a secret room. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia to enter Salman Khan show as a wild card contestant along with Elvish Yadav