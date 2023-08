Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting all the love. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the audience. We will get the winner of the show in just two weeks. The finale of the show is happening on August 14. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s why Elvish Yadav may not win but THIS contestant may take the trophy

Recently, Aashika Bhatia was eliminated from the show. Aashika had entered the show as a wild-card contestant with Elvish Yadav. Aashika had revealed that she had Elvish had a fight a few years ago when the latter had body-shamed her on his Youtube channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's father broaches topic of Manisha Rani kissing his son; netizens feel she forcibly took his aashirwad [WATCH]

Aashika was seen sharing this with Bebika. However, soon after her entry we saw Elvish and her becoming friends. They became a part of the same group. They supported each other throughout the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav looks disappointed after seeing his father enter the show as he was expecting his mother; fans feel him

Aashika on being friends with Elvish

Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Aashika spoke about being friends with Elvish despite him body-shaming her in the past. She said, “Firstly, I had no idea if Elvish Yadav was entering the house with me. Yes, he had body shamed me in the past. I had shared this with Bebika. However, when we entered we became friends with Abhishek and Manisha. Eventually, we had our group and we too became friends. Also, this incident took place three years ago. Aur abhi jo andar the jinse mai 2-3 pehle mili agar unko maaf kar sakti hu toh ye sab teen saal pehle hua tha. I don’t keep grudges in my mind for so long.”

Aashika also spoke about who should win Bigg Boss OTT 2 according to her. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress said that anyone amongst Abhishek, Manisha and Elvish should take the trophy home.

She also called her journey nice and fun. She shared that she completely enjoyed her stay inside the house.