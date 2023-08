Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been in the news since it began. The show is winning hearts as the contestants have made it an interesting watch. The show will soon get its winner. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are inside the house. Abhishek has now become the last captain of the house and also the finalist of the show. Aashika Bhatia was eliminated from the show recently. She entered the show as a wild-card contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt pushes Manisha Rani with full force during ticket to finale task, angry netizens demand strict action

Aashika was friends with Abhishek, Elvish and Manisha Rani. However, Pooja Bhatt was seen calling out the group for being messy. She also had Aashika to keep her things in place and had said that there are 50 flies around them.

Aashika on Pooja Bhatt calling her untidy

Now, Aashika Bhatia spoke to BollywoodLife about Pooja Bhatt calling them untidy. She said, "Thik hai yaar. I have always been messy. I was always a messy person in real life and waha bhi thi thodi messy. Itna dhyaan nahi rehta tha yaar. Pooja ji bolti thi aur mai vo karne ki koshish karti thi. Wahi hai ki insaan seekhta hai. Aur mai dheere dheere seekhne lagi thi."

Aashika had also opened up about whom she wants to see as the winner. Obiviously, she took her friends’ name. She wishes to see Abhishek, Elvish or Manisha winning the trophy. She also opened up about her friend, Manisha being confident about her elimination.

For the unversed, Aashika was nominated along with her friend, Manisha on the show after which she got evicted. Salman Khan even bashed Manisha was being over-confident.

Aashika on Manisha Rani's confidence on her elimination

Aashika said, “Everyone has their own point of view. Usko lagta hai ki vo day one se waha pe hai and hai uska fan following. Toh uska confidence banta hai. And she is there since the start and hence things are good according to her and she is safe. “