Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner soon. The show has been doing well since the start and currently is the most favourite of the audience. The contestants have made this season a huge hit. The finale of the show is just one week away, and everyone is excited to know the winner's name. Recently, Aashika Bhatia got eliminated from the house. Aashika was nominated along with her friend, Manisha Rani. However, she lost due to low votes. While she was evicted, it was Elvish Yadav who had to face Salman's wrath that day for using abusive words against Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar.

Elvish's friends Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani also had to face Salman's anger for not opposing him. Aashika was also a part of that group. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Aashika gave her reaction on the episode.

Aashika on Salman Khan's anger towards Elvish Yadav

She said, "That happened in anger. I agree Elvish does not have a control on his anger and hence he said those things. I have tried to make him understand to control his anger and his words. Even Manisha and Abhishek tried but sometimes you just can't control someone."

“Elvish lost his control on his anger and hence that side came out. But Salman sir made him understand and he has understood. He has accepted his mistake and even apologised. He is still seen saying sorry to Bebika and Jiya. Even Abhishek and Manisha apologised to Bebika, “she added.

Who should win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Aashika Bhatia also shared that she hopes someone amongst Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav wins the show. She also spoke about her journey in the show.

She shared, “It was a short journey, but it was nice and amazing. It was a wonderful experience, and I totally enjoyed my time there.”

Talking about the weekend ka vaar episode, post Salman Khan got angry on Elvish, his fans trolled the host for opposing. They have even given death threats to the superstar.