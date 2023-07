Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen immense drama since two days. It is around Jad Hadid. The Lebanese model from Dubai has been very moody and non-stop saying that he wants to exit the show. This has happened because Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have been talking about his behaviour. We know that he apologized after he flashed his hips to Bebika Dhurve. Later, he was embroiled in the kiss controversy with Akanksha Puri. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have been saying that they do not like his behaviour inside the house. Yesterday, they were relentless in what they said about him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev CONFESSES his feelings for Falaq Naaz; gets friendzoned? [WATCH]

Jad Hadid said that he had said sorry on numerous occasions. Even people like Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar felt that they dragged the matter. Jad Hadid said he felt like he was being bullied. He said Bebika Dhurve says stuff which he does not understand. Abhishek has tried to make her understand. Now, Abdu Rozik has come to the rescue of his friend. He told people not to bully him without a reason... Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya slams husband for discussing his multiple affairs in public [Watch Video]

Abdu Rozik is seen requesting people not to bully his close friend Jad Hadid. As we know, Abdu got immense love after Bigg Boss 16. He has become a hit in India. Abdu Rozik's personality was loved by the Indian audience. On the other hand, Jad Hadid has upset people immensely. Salman Khan told him that India was a conservative country but desis were very forgiving. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 20 Highlights: Jad Hadid boils with rage, he says he wants to go home

Jad Hadid has said that he wants to go out now. Falaq Naaz has told him to remember that he has a daughter outside and what he does will impact her future. Pooja Bhatt has said that fukra Insaan does not know how to talk to women and nor does Jad Hadid. The model's equation with Manisha Rani has also been impacted after the task. Jad Hadid has said that Falaq and Avinash are a great combo.