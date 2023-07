Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone talking. The contestants have captured everyone's attention and fans are keeping a close eye on what is happening inside the house. By now, fans have their favourites and going by the social media trends, it can be derived that Abhishek Malhan is in the ruling. Now that Elvish Yadav has also entered the house as a wild card contestant, he is also becoming one of the favourites with his outspoken nature. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are among the top YouTubers and many are quite impressed to see how they are bonding well on the show despite competition. Both the stars started trending on Twitter, here's why! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights: Manisha Rani is the new captain of the house

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav's fan clubs have jumped into defense over the narrative of their rivalry. Many are sharing videos hailing their 'Bhaichara'. A video of Elvish has gone viral on social media in which he is saying that he will give the trophy to Abhishek Malhaan if he wins as he is his 'Bhai'. Elvish Yadav Ruling BBOTT 2 is trending on social media. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan fans are demanding he become the captain of the house. 'We Want Fukra As Captain' of the house is also among the top Twitter trends. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev fumes after Elvish Yadav calls him Bewakoof Ka Baccha [Watch Video]

Check out tweets on Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Apart from Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani is also trending on social media. Her connection with Abhishek Malhaan is also being loved by all and 'Abhisha' is trending on Twitter. Apart from this, 'Entertainment Means Manisha' is ruling on Twitter and fans are happy to see her being a true performer in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Highlights: Jiya Shankar says she cannot bear to see Jad Hadid with Bebika Dhurve

Well, there is no doubt that these three contestants have managed to win everyone's hearts and are indeed ruling the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from these three, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and more are the most-talked about contestants of the show.