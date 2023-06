Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and a lot 13 contestants have been locked inside Salman Khan-hosted OTT version of Bigg Boss. Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar and more celebs entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday and began their journey inside the house. Before the contestants were locked inside we got to chat with a few. BollywoodLife spoke with Fukra Insaan, that is, Abhishek Malhan, and he shared his strategy, the reason why he joined BBOTT 2 and his favourite contestants of all time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar aka Heroine shares her game plan for Salman Khan show [Exclusive]

Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan shares his FAVE TOP Bigg Boss contestants ever

Like y'all even Fukra Insaan is a fan of Bigg Boss. And now that he is a contestant, BollywoodLife asked Fukra Insaan about his list of favourite contestants ever. Abhishek reveals he loved Gautam Gulati's season of Bigg Boss. Gautam was a part of Bigg Boss 8. When asked to name his top five, Abhishek shares his TOP would be Gautam Gulati. He shares his favourite has been MC Stan, otherwise. So, he revised his list and tells us, "In TOP 5 I would have MC Stan, Gautam Gulati, Sidharth Shukla, Imam Siddiqui," and then Fukra Insaan takes a small pause while thinking about the last one. Abhishek picks Swami Om at number 5 because as a viewer, he loved watching whatever he did. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 highlights: Palak Purswani-Akanksha Puri stir up the house, Aaliya opens up on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wedding plans and more

When Abhishek entered the show, he saw MC Stan, Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper. He had praised him and proclaimed to be his huge fan. His video went viral. There have been differences between Stan's fans and Fukra Insaan's fans over the same. Well, this just proves, he is a huge fan of MC Stan indeed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve aka Astro Baby shares how she will use Salman Khan’s criticism to win [Exclusive]

Abhishek Malhan on participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2

While talking to an entertainment portal Abhishek revealed that he had initially refused Bigg Boss OTT 2 offer as he then would have to shut his shop on his channels for a while, that is, his channels would remain inactive for a while. Abhishek is used to social media and doing vlogs and going inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 meant, staying away from his phone and his camera. While talking to us, we asked him the reason for entering Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pat came the reply, that he wanted to meet Salman Khan.

Abhishek is one of the most loved contestants and we are seeing that everyone inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also forming a good bond with Abhishek. He has struck up a good friendship with Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. His comment about Jad being a 'free wifi' recently upset the actor which Abhishek maintained was just a joke.