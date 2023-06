Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and fans are watching the Salman Khan-hosted TV show on Jio Cinema quite ardently. 13 celebrities entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday night with much fanfare. In front of the panel members, contestants entered one by one. Pooja Bhatt who was also a panellist was later revealed to be a contestant. Even before the contestants entered the house, there was a huge buzz around them. Some contestants' fans were making sure their fave trend and one of them being Fukra Insaan, that is, Abhishek Malhan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz body shames Bebika Dhurve, says ‘Hatti Katti Kaam Kar Legi’

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan shares how he will deal with Salman Khan ka gussa

While talking to BollywoodLife, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan seemed very confident about joining the show. He had a very big reason to join Bigg Boss OTT 2 and that is Salman Khan. Well, everyone wants to meet up with the superstar Salman Khan indeed. Well, Salman Khan, despite being a gracious host, is also known for his strict and no-nonsense attitude, and we asked Fukra Insaan how he plans to deal with Salman if he comes under fire. We all know, when the host loses his cool, it's not good.

Abhishek tells us that he plans to be a good kid inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. When prodded that he said very different things in a promo of the show. Abhishek confidently answers, "That's me. It all depends on his mood." In the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he claimed that he likes to play real life games a lot.

Watch the premiere night video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK MALHAN (@fukra_insaan)

Fukran Insaan's brother lashes out at unfairness towards YouTubers

During the premiere night episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, senior journalist Dibang hinted that Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is full of nakli hawa. It means he is full of false confidence and pride. Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay had come to his defence on the same. He had called out the makers as such unfairness did not happen when contestants participated before.

Meanwhile, Fukra Insaan had not been planning to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 before. That's right. But that meant that he had to keep his channels inactive and be away from social media which is how he is famous and where his work is based. But it seems the wish to meet Salman Khan got the best of him.