Salman Khan has taken over the reins of hosting from Karan Johar for Bigg Boss OTT 2. 13 contestants entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 last Saturday. And since, it has been a roller coaster ride. From friendships going kaput to friendships blooming inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT and more. We have seen fights over duties and also over nominations and personal remarks that the contestants have made about some other contestants. We are here with a poll asking y'all to vote for the contestant which they found to be a hit or a flop in the first week of BBOTT2.

Falaq Naaz

The actress has come across as a strong contestant. She had raise her voice, is a great cook and helps everyone. Falaq became the first captain of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt extends friendship hand towards Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan; netizens find it suspicious

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar seems a little lost as she has been taking a lot of time in known and bonding with the housemates, The ones she bonded with were Avinash Falaq but they had a fallout. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid make Akanksha Puri uncomfortable? THIS viral Live Feed video leaves netizens in shock [Watch]

Abhishek Malhan

Fukran Insaan enjoys a massive fanbase. The Youtuber has been being upfront on his vibes and the vibes of the other contestant. He takes a stand for his friends.

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri has been labelled fake in the first week. However, only a select few found her to be fake.

Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha has been eating, enjoying the fights but also calming down the situation inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manisha Rnai

Manisha Rani is entertaining everyone inside the house. She has had beef with people too but has stood her ground as well.

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid has been flirting with Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri and has been having fun with Manisha Rani too. His bond with the men is not that strong.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui has not managed to break out from her mothership image inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bebika Dhurve

Until now, Bebika Dhurve has come across as nothing but a big-time attention seeker who pokes others and then plays a victim card.

Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev has come across as a person who is dominating and egotistical. However, he has good suggestions and an understanding of the game.

Palak Purswani

Palak Purswani was eliminated on Sunday night. She bonded well with Jiya Shankar. Had Palak been on the show, would you have given her a hit or a flop?

Puneet Superstar

Puneet Superstar, that is, Prakash was eliminated from the house on day 1 itself. He did not even get a chance to send more contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

pooja Bhatt

Though she comes off as negative and a domineering person, Pooja Bhatt has been giving out honest and wise advice and suggestions inside the house of Big Boss OTT 2.

Meanwhile, as per Live Feeds, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui have been nominated for elimination this week.