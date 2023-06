The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped up just a couple of minutes ago. And it was a unique day inside the house of Bigg Boss since in a single day, two people got to be the captain. Jad Hadid was elected as the captain and later, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan got to be the captain due to Bigg Boss. However, the housemates, that is the contestants are not liking the same. Netizens come in support of Abhishek over the reactions of the housemates, especially Falaq Naaz. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After Akanksha Puri, did Jad Hadid inappropriately touch Jiya Shankar? Netizens react

How was Jad Hadid made the captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house?

A task took place inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 wherein the housemates were divided into two teams Team A and Team B. Team A consists of Cyrus, Pooja, Falaq, Avinash and Bebika. On the other hand, Team B consists of Abhishek, Jiya, Manisha, Akanksha and Jad. They were given dare tasks in which one member would give as many dares to the other team. The result of which was Team B won and they got a chance to select one of them as the captain. The name pitched were Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri and Manisha. But Team A said that since Jiya and Akanksha are nominated they shouldn't be and that they want Jad to be the captain. Akanksha and others agreed. But it seemed half-hearted agreement. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pawan Singh requests Bhojpuri fraternity to support ‘Bihar’s daughter’ Manisha Rani on show

How did Abhishek Malhan become the captain?

It so happened that Abhishek wanted to be the captain and hence, he was invited by Bigg Boss in the confession room. Bigg Boss then gave an opportunity to Abhishek to be a captain and was given a secret task. He had to report 10 incidents of rule-breaking inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. And within an hour, Abhishek reported 7 rule-breaking in which he reported Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus and Bebika talking in English. Since these were failed to notice it and stop by Jad who was the captain, Bigg Boss took away his captaincy and gave it to Abhishek. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Fans choose the real mastermind between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt; results will leave you stumped

Netizens react to the reactions of Abhishek's captaincy

Well, some of the housemates were quite angry with Abhishek becoming the captain. Falaq Naaz was quite upset with him becoming the captain and felt cheated. When Jiya tried to talk to her that is is a part of the game and she would have done the same, she refused to listen and agree to her point of view. Pooja Bhatt Was miffed with the flip of Akanksha who had agreed with her and made Jad the captain. Check out how fans have reacted to the same here:

Jad is double faced and Jiya is dogli no. 1

Both are fake to the core..#BiggBossOTT2 #Fukralnsaan #AbhishekMalhan — ???? ?? (@D_E_V_I_L_33) June 30, 2023

Why is it such a big deal that #AbhishekMalhan got the chance to become a captain? And why are #FalaqNaaz and #AvinashSachdev having such problems? Game sab khel rahe, maan sirf kuch log rahe hai! #BiggBossOTT2 — Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) June 30, 2023

Abhishek hats off yaar itna patience. This guy giving justifications & explanations to everyone. Mai hota toh kehta m** chu*** I'm the captain now ? His patience ??#BiggBossOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan — ? (@SiccFan) June 30, 2023

Elite group is okie wid oly dem winnin tasks, or oly dem gettin benefits ? majaal hain jo dusre team ko kuch miley? #BBOTT2 #FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan — Ayush Yadav (@Callme_ayush87) June 30, 2023

Abhinash and Falaq has done nothing except bitching about others..

Falaq choose your words wisely, you sound disgusting girl..#BiggBossOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan — Ayush Yadav (@Callme_ayush87) June 30, 2023

Pooja ki jalli Abhishek ko captain banta dekh ?? kab tak uss ek rule break ki yaad dilaati rahegi yeh ? #BBOTT2 #FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan — ℂ ℍ Я î Ƨ Ƨ Ǝ Ǝ ヅ (@quixotik_soulll) June 30, 2023

Falak chudail.. tujhe kuch nahi samajh aayega ! rehne de... Tu bas khunnas khaake baith aur jalti reh??#FukraArmy #AbhishekMalhan #PandaGang — Peace out ;) (@sataxisoumya) June 30, 2023

Kya banda hain, in less than 1 hour task completed jo 24 hours ka tha,

Great going #AbhishekMalhan ??

Sabke chehre dekhne layek the??#FukraInsaan #PandaGang #BiggBossOTT2 — ???? ?? (@D_E_V_I_L_33) June 30, 2023

Falak and bebika ka chehra my god #AbhishekMalhan

Maza aya — Priya || ♥️ (@itsmepriyaa13) June 30, 2023

BB is very chaalu bro, he twisted Abhisheks words n said in front of evryone dat Abhi ws not happy wid Jads selection ??? #BBOTT2 #FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan — ℂ ℍ Я î Ƨ Ƨ Ǝ Ǝ ヅ (@quixotik_soulll) June 30, 2023

Pooja ke kitni jali padi hai Abhishek ke captain banne par #AbhishekMalhan — Nakhat Rajput (@RajputNakhat) June 30, 2023

Ooo i loved this conversation n this secret task to throw Jed off the captaincy ??? Thankyou BiggBoss for give this dare this task this respect n this smile to ?❤️ Samajhdaar aap bhi Ho BB samajhdaar hum bhi Hai ?#FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #AbhishekMalhan — Ayush Yadav (@Callme_ayush87) June 30, 2023

Team A were already pre-decided on JAD then why they were faking yesterday night in live and put all blame on Abhishek after he became captain.#AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #BiggBossOTT2 — SomBhai ❤ SidHeart (@ursTrulySomBhai) June 30, 2023

Fukra takes on Avinash who was continuously poking by saying aadhi lauki mein fatt gayi iski n 10 pyaaz khaane bol raha . Just to remind no body eats raw lauki in the ?n everyone eats raw onions. Falak stop overacting just eat curd ?#AbhishekMalhan #Fukraainsaan #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/d4BB5HDbTf — TINCHI (@AartiM18) June 30, 2023

#FalaqNaaz is such a fake. If she couldn't eat onions, she should have denied. Khud kha ke, duniya bhar ka natak karti hai. Poori aunty hai, footage ki bhookhi. Dusri team evil nahi, tum chutiye ho. #BBOTT2 #BBOTTSeason2 #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTTSeason2 — LB Genius (@LBGenius21) June 30, 2023

The worst bb contestant i have ever seen is who thought she is the only boss #FalaqNaaz ???? — Goo gle (@vaibhav79074) June 30, 2023

