Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few days away from its grand finale. The show has managed to catch everyone's attention even though it is the OTT version. Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host and there's enough drama unfolding inside the house. The recent update about Bigg Boss OTT 2 is that it has found its first finalist. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has won the Ticket To Finale Task and become the first contestant to save his seat in the finale. But what made Pooja Bhatt angry?

Abhishek Malhan wins Ticket to Finale but gets schooled by Pooja Bhatt

Well, the race to win Ticket to Finale was between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. The house was divided into two teams and the players had to collect fruits for Abhishek and Pooja. The two contenders had to safeguard the fruits. In the end, Abhishek Malhan won the task with the help Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar. However, the task wasn't pretty easy. A physical fight of sorts broke out between Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan. Even Pooja Bhatt got injured and then Jad was made her representative. Given all the aggression that took place during the task, Pooja Bhatt said 'very badly played'. She said so because Abhishek Malhan lost his cool during the task and age-shamed Avinash Sachdev. Pooja Bhatt also said 'dishonorably played'. Pooja wasn't very happy with the words used by Abhishek as in the past he apologised to Avinash for commenting on his age.

Well, Abhishek Malhan has proved to be one of the strongest contestant of the house and now he is even in the finale. Will he win Bigg Boss OTT 2? There are high chances but you never know! There are tough contenders who can take his trophy from him. Currently, in danger zone for elimination are Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev. The others are so far safe. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.