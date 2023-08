Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans have shipped Abhishek Malhan with both Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. While Manisha Rani and he have a sibling bond, people noticed some spark on how Jiya Shankar and he interacted with one another. Of course, Jiya Shankar had been close to Jad Hadid too whom she said was like a father figure in her life. But Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar had their moments on the show. Fans have noticed how he is sleeping on 'their' bed after her elimination. Other eagle-eyed ones said that he used her perfume too. Emotional admirers of the duo said that he liked her smell, as he found it comforting in times of stress. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav giving stiff competition to one another in the race to win

Abhishek Malhan is very nervous on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has said that he is having anxiety attacks. He told Manisha Rani that he was nauseous. Fans are nostalgic remembering how Jiya Shankar and he made a joint entry on the show on the first day. He has been missing her immensely. Take a look at the reactions of shippers on social media...

Abhishek wapas Ashika k bed pe chala gaya, I know use accha nhi laga hoga pura ne bed pe Jiya k bina.

Yaar ye banda bohut stress le raha hai kaisa behave kar raha Jiya k jane k bad. Shankar ji please take care of him.#AbhiYa #JiyaShankar#AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/3OQo4C381y — ✨ᗰOᑎᗩ ᗪᗩᖇᒪIᑎG??✨ (@forever_AbhiYa) August 10, 2023

I knew it, he would go back to THEIR BED ?❤️‍?

J pillow on her side, using her comforter & saying ~ "miss u jiya, tu bhut acchi dost Rahi h meri.. aaj ye bed mera hai"

Ps: isko tho light se prob thi na ?! ?#abhiya pic.twitter.com/GlKjc3LZLa — Amulya (@amulya_kks) August 9, 2023

We can see that fans are very upset seeing how much Abhishek Malhan is missing his partner. Jiya Shankar played a fabulous game on Bigg Boss OTT 2.