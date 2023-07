Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are the most loved couple in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and their chemistry looks organic and not forced. While they are maintaining the fact that they are buddies and have solace in each other in the house, just a few days ago we witnessed in the show how Manisha Rani tells Abhishek she is cool if he is in LOVE with Jiya Shankar, who has expressed her fondness for the Fukra Insaan. But it seems like Abhi is more keen on having a relationship with Manisha than Jiya. And he will also be seen expressing his feelings towards her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and close friend Bebika Dhurve get into a fight; latter says, 'You always target me'

In the episode, we see Manish Rani telling him if it's okay that he has fallen in love with Jiya and he can move on with her, but he strongly refuses it and tells her that he loves her and not anyone else, and this is leaving the fans extremely excited. Abhishek and Manisha's fans have made their name hashtag together, and that is Abhisha, and you are rooting for them to be together forever.

His " Thanku " and Her " Pagla hai kya " have my heart ❤️ He knows that he can anytime count on her and she knows he doesn't need to be formal cz she will always be there for him ❤️#abhisha #AbhishekMalhan #ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/FbkBkfBH3m — ? (@_Tweety_Smile_) July 27, 2023

abhishek seems confident that she won’t go but if the makers play it dirty then it will hurt the most.#Abhisha #ManishaRani #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/Y8wEIG3YIf — P (@priyankasfcs) July 26, 2023

Manisha Rani is also winning hearts right now for taking care of Abhishek in sickness, and their chemistry is igniting day after day, and the fans just cannot get over them. Will their love story flourish in the house as well?