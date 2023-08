Bigg Boss OTT 2: Just a few hours before the grand finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, fan favorite contestant Abhishek Malhan has reportedly been hospitalized. Though the reason for his hospitalization has not been revealed yet, his sister Prerna Malhan urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Taking to her Twitter account, Prerna also shared that Abhishek won’t be performing in the finale. Giving fans an update on her brother’s health, Prerna wrote, “Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through theseason. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt recalls how her parents fell in love; says Mahesh Bhatt couldn’t take eyes off her mom

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.” The news about Abhishek being rushed to the hospital has left his fans worried. Taking to Twitter, his fans wished for his recovery and wrote heartfelt messages about wanting him to come back stronger and emerge as the winner of the show. Take a look at some tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Amid Abhishek Malhan's hospitalization, fans trend Elvish Yadav for the win; here’s why

Heard news of #AbhishekMalhan's ill health, running all over the social media.#AbhishekMalhan,you are going to get through this and come out the other side even stronger✨️

You are not alone.#PandaGang is there in every step of the way?❤️

You are the bravest little man ?? pic.twitter.com/IBBwzaHq8U — Disha (@dishagoyal539) August 13, 2023

Despite battling illness,Abhishek's unwavering commitment to his craft shone as he remained engaged yesterday.His journey is awe-inspiring& hope for his victory are high.Wishing Abhishek a swift recovery GET WELL SOON ABHISHEK#AbhishekMalhan #Fukralnsaanpic.twitter.com/4Q7AySNjL6 — Van (PandaGang ?) (@_VanMiho_) August 13, 2023

Popularly known as ‘Fukra Insaan’, Abhishek is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Currently, there are only 5 housemates left in the house including Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek. Jiya Shankar was recently evicted from the house after receiving the minimum number ofvotes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised a day before grand finale; sister Prerna Malhan shares update with fans

Trending Now

Jiya and Abhishek shared a close bond inside the house and were fondly dubbed as ‘AbhiYa’ by their fans. While social media influencer Urfi Javed called Jiya’s bond with Abhishek ‘fake’ and just one to cash in on his social media following, Jiya was firm about her genuine feelings about him. After coming out of the house, Jiya was asked during a press interaction about who she would pick as the winner of the show. Without hesitating, Jiya took Abhishek’s name.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Jiya spoke about her bond with Abhishek. She said that Abhishek is a special person and that she would definitely want to stay in touch with him after he comes out of the house. “There were so many people trying to instigate him against me. He did speak badly about me but I would give him the benefit of doubt because he even stood up for me on many occasions. My perspective towards him hasn’t changed at all,” Jiya said in the interview. She further added, “I just hope he thinks for himself and does not get manipulated by others. I have always been a good friend to him and I hope he can see that. He is a special person and let’s see how the bond goes from here.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be held on Monday, August 14. Host Salman Khan will be announcing the winner of the reality show with guests Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in attendance, who will be coming to the show to promote their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2