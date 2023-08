Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most successful seasons of the OTT version. The show has been making it to the TOP trends every single day. However, a shocking piece of report is coming out now, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan seems have been hospitalised. Yes, you read that right. And the shocking news report has been shared by none other than Abhishek's sister, Prerna Malhan herself. Prerna has been following and supporting her brother throughout the season. Abs Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: A look at top highlights of Salman Khan show that kept fans hooked

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan hospitalised?

Abhishek Malhan is one of the TOP contenders to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He became the first finalist of the season. Abhishek is locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. Together, they make for the TOP 5. While there have been updates about Abhishek not keeping well inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a shocker has come for the fans of Fukra Insaan.

Prerna Malhan took to her Twitter handle a couple of hours ago and revealed that she heard that Abhishek has probably been hospitalised as he has been quite unwell. She shares that Abhishek won't be able to perform for the fans today. She further asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Her tweet is going viral in entertainment news.

Check out Abhishek Malhan's sister's tweet here:

As per the online buzz, there will be tough competition between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Even Abhishek and Elvish have some kinda inkling given the guests' reactions who came to visit them inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since last week, Abhishek has been having doubts about winning the show. There were times when he felt that he deserved to win and voiced his opinion which a lot of people found to be arrogance.

Abhishek Malhan has been playing very well since day one and though he initially took time to speak up, he eventually started sharing his thoughts and opinions on things. Abhishek has been ruling it out during tasks as well. He has been the only one who has stood up to Pooja Bhatt inside the house. Abhishek otherwise seemed to have a happy-go-lucky personality as he tried to maintain good relationships with everyone inside the house. Thought it was seen from a game perspective.