Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are best friends inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. They are always together and stand by each other no matter what. Fans are loving all the conversations that they have inside the big controversial house. From life to game, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani talk about everything and anything under the sun. In a recent video that has made its way to the internet, we see the two contestants remember Bigg Boss 13 season that had Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Yesterday, there was a task where the housemates had to torture Jiya Shankar and get her to leave the throne. It was a captaincy task. After the same, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani could be seen discussing how Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla used to fight in season 13. Fukra Insaan recollects that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz even got into a physical fight in the house. Manisha went on to say that 'Mazza ata tha (It used to fun)' watching them. Abhishek poked fun saying that you get entertained watching someone's fight and she said she enjoyed watching Bigg Boss 13. She even went on to say that BB audience is such that people enjoy these things. She also said that in Bigg Boss OTT 2, no matter how much you provoke, there is no reaction from anyone.

Watch Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's video below:

Jiya Shankar becomes the captain of the house

In yesterday's episode, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan got into a fight with Jiya Shankar. He applied Mirchi on her during the task and she said that he put it in her eye. Later, as Jiya Shankar became the captain of the house, she put Manisha Rani in the jail after a big fight. She had to put someone who breaks the rules of the house and she chose Manisha Rani to suffer in jail. Abhishek Malhan and others found it to be unfair. Let's see for how long Jiya Shankar's captaincy stays.