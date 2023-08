Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just four days away from the finale. On August 14, 2023, fans will get to know the winner. In the top five are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. There is a big debate happening on social media over who would win the show. Fans are excited to know who would lift the trophy. Among the top five - Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are trending the most on social media. They seem to be the strongest contenders to win the finale race. While fan clubs of the two contestants fight it out, Abhishek and Elvish had a conversation over who should win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan deeply misses Jiya Shankar as he decides to sleep on their bed; fans notice that he uses her perfume

Here's why Abhishek Malhan feels Elvish Yadav does not deserve to win

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan had made a statement saying that wildcard contestants do not deserve to win the show. Since then, he has stood firm on his point of view. He is of an opinion that wildcard contestants' stay is less troublesome than those who have been in the house since beginning. Fukra Insaan gave a big monologue over why he deserves to win over Elvish Yadav who is the wildcard contestant in the house. In the video that has gone viral, Abhishek Malhan says that earlier the contestants were quite different and now they have become comfortable with each other. Groups came into being and the house became stagnant. Elvish Yadav's entry add the tadka however he did not find it entertaining. Abhishek Malhan pointed out that Elvish Yadav did not share any of his opinions or take interest in issues prevailing in the house. Fukra Insaan also stated that he has always stood up for the right irrespective whether the fight involved him or not. Abhishek Malhan said that Elvish Yadav could not get the control of the house in 27 days while he managed to do it over his stay in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav giving stiff competition to one another in the race to win

The monologue of Abhishek Malhan has gone viral on social media. Check it out below:

Abhishek Malhan monologues why he deserves to win the show compared to Elvish Yadav.pic.twitter.com/BGPTmVp1Ue — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 9, 2023

Elvish Yadav also shared his point of view over Abhishek Malhan's thoughts. Check out his video below:

Ye Char hafte pata nahi kya hai?

Sirf bolne ke liye bolna aur bina sune apni pov prove karne k liye bolna isn't worthy of winner quality

Winner has to be real and winning hearts of people#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #ElvishArmy? #ElvishYadav? #ElvishIsTheBoss #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/tskS4W8tYV — Mr.Hunt? (@asliMrHunt) August 10, 2023

