Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema every single day. There are 10 contestants locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT as Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui were eliminated from the show. There have been various things that have been discussed online due to the Live Feed. And now, a video of Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid who shared a great equation inside the house is going viral online. It seems Jad has inappropriately touched Jiya. Fans think the actress is uncomfortable.

Did Jad Hadid inappropriately touch Jiya Shankar?

A video of Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid sitting together and having a conversation with the rest of the housemates of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going viral. In the video, we see Jad seemingly biting Jiya and also hugging her. She even hits him in the video. Jad is good friends with Jiya.

Watch the video of Jiya and Jad here:

Jiya said in the morning that if Abhi tries to hug her, she would kick him, but she doesn't have a problem with Jad hugging or touching her??#FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2#Abhishapic.twitter.com/Eg5ZsH4g1i — ? (@rantologistx) June 30, 2023

Jad Hadid inappropriately touch Akanksha Puri

Before this video went viral in entertainment news, a video of Jad touching Akanksha Puri went viral. He pulled her closer to him and later, we saw Akanksha telling him nicely that she does not like so much of physical touch. Jad has expressed his liking and feelings for Akanksha and the latter has also confessed to having a major crush on him. Recently, they also kissed for a task.

Jad's language of love and affection

Inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad has previously explained that his language of love and affection is through touch. The ones he feels closer to or has a bond with, he expresses his affection by touching them. Jad has been showering people inside the house with hugs and kisses on cheeks or forehead too. He is very expressive that way. However, netizens in India have a different view.

Netizens react to Jiya's video with Jad

The video of Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar has received a mixed response. Some have said that Jiya is not uncomfortable and they are just having fun while others have found the video shocking and have pointed out that Jiya is feeling uncomfortable. Check out the reactions here:

U know why

because jad is specialist in touching inappropriately and bad mouthing people — Prachi Saini (@Prachiisaiinii) June 30, 2023

Reaction se toh uncomfortable lag Rahi hai — Rajesh Arrora (@ArroraRaje89635) June 30, 2023

and iski himmat toh dekho besharam ki that he is asking jiya weather abhi used to touch her while sleeping.....yaha sab kae nakli chehre hain bhaiyaaa except abhi and manisha — Swati Sarjan (@Sarjanswati18) June 30, 2023

literally he is touching her so unappropriately ..but humae kya khud ladki ko koi problem nahi hain — Swati Sarjan (@Sarjanswati18) June 30, 2023

Atleast akanksha took the stand,when jad did this thing to her!!I'm not supporting her for the kiss but usse bhi pata tha aagar woh yeh stunt karegi toh bigg Boss mai rehne ki probability badegi uske liye.. but kaha usse jas ko rokna tha usne roka hai but jiya . ridiculous ? — Cherry? (@cherry_jasly) June 30, 2023

Just look at his hands.... Ewwwwweee ye sari ladkiya ki self respect kaha gai bhai #BBOTTSeason2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema #BBOTTSeason2 — Maitri Trivedi (@maahee01) June 30, 2023

did he bit the leg?? — Dastan (@G_roar_H) June 30, 2023

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, Being the thorough gentleman you are, please make sure this guy is not touching women inappropriately. It is not looking good , he did it with Akanksha now he is targeting poor helpless Jiya. He is taking her advantage. Please take strict action — Raunak Sinha (@raunaksinha888) June 30, 2023

He is so cheap, yuckkk how does @BeingSalmanKhan tolerate him — Rjmallvlogs (@rjmallvlogs) June 30, 2023

Jiya love angle khelna chah rhi hai with Jad to be safe & be in the game

Cheap strategy #ManishaSquad — Ranjeet Chauhan (@mr_Chauhan1995) June 30, 2023

Jad doesn't have fans who will come to defend him ...and Salman should bash his tharkiness I literally said all about him 2 days ago but what has happened in past 2 days jiya deserves it the most — flame? (@MessiGoat010) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Chota Bhaijaan, that is, Abdu Rozik is entering the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. As per the Live Feed, he has already entered the house.