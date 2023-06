Jad Hadid is making news on Bigg Boss OTT 2 for all the wrong reasons. While people feel Akanksha Puri and he make for a hot couple, netizens did not like the fact that he asked her about the colour of her underwear. Jad Hadid has been seen getting 'over-friendly' as per netizens with Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar. Now, a handle pinpointed that he told Manisha Rani that he prefers to sleep without any clothes on. Well, it is a known fact that very few desis sleep naked and such a conversation between a man and woman could be deemed as improper. No one expects such a chat on national TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Abhishek Malhan or Pooja Bhatt - Who is the real mastermind of the house? VOTE NOW

Fans also pinpointed how he was seen apparently rubbing the stomach of Manisha Rani on the show. She was in a crop top and he ran his hand through it. People are commenting that both the girls Akanksha Puri and Manisha Rani have got said anything about it. They have kind of normalized it on the show. Take a look at reactions on social media... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani spills the beans on Avinash Sachdev's infidelity; says, 'Woh Sachdev nahi, Jhooth bhi bahut bolte hain' [Exclusive]

#JadHadid is a typical duck boy, who speaks sweet only to fulfill his motivation. He is deceptive to the very core. He calls Jiya like his daughter and then this! #AkanshaPuri was damn smart in understanding his motivations and detonating this little duck! #BBOTTSeason2 pic.twitter.com/NnX6zvJFAn — All that jazz (@highheelshail) June 26, 2023

Trending Now

Not liking the behavior of habibi, and… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 28, 2023

Also, during today's live (around 00:10) Jad applied perfume on his hand and rubbed on Jiya's stomach very inappropriately through her crop top, We seriously want him out of the house.#BiggBossOtt2 #BBOTT2LiveFeed #AbhishekIsTheBoss #abhishekmalhan

VIEWERS CHOICE FUKRA INSAAN — Lohitaksha Aggarwal??✨ (@LohitakshaA) June 28, 2023

Jad ho ya koi aur limt cross nhi krna chahie

Mujhe suru s gussa aa rha tha itna q close hona h ladkiyo s aur ladkiyo ko bhi sochna chahie hm itna ungli na pakdaye ki uska glt fyda koi uthaye aur y apne desh ki sabhita bhi nhi h

mehman h to kuch bhi krega #BiggBossOTT2 ??? — Fayaz_khan.9897 (@Fayaz9897) June 28, 2023

Ye bkl hawsi darinda hai ,clear dikh raha hai — Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeephindu_) June 28, 2023

haan yar no more family show

its adult show now

tharki Jad ko nikalo — Tanz172006 (@pa81865160) June 28, 2023

licking bowl and saying that he's very good at it, double meaning jokes marna

gnde ishare krna aur phir uska matlb btake unse bhi krwana This is what he's doing in the house. — Lunnar (@WhiteDragonEmp2) June 28, 2023

In recent episode, Jad Hadid asked about the undergarment color of Akanksha Puri, touched her inappropriately, even asked Manisha Rani for a french kiss. In today's episode he said to Manisha Rani that he sleeps without any thing/clothes.

Fans are saying that even though he is a foreigner he should have some idea on the general cultural ethos of this country. Jad Hadid who is Lebanese is based in Dubai. He is a content creator. Jad Hadid has said that he is open to finding love on the show.