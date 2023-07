Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan was fuming on this Weekend Ka Vaar. One of the reasons was the French Kiss between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. The actress had to do it to save her team. It was part of a task given by the rivals. Jad Hadid has made news for cozying up with all the girls, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar on the house. When we asked Akanksha if she felt that he was keen to set up a love angle, this is what she said. She said that Jad Hadid is not desperate for a love angle but is keen to play with the image of a Casanova. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jad Hadid as weak and fake, terms Bebika Dhurve as negative and vampish; says, 'Iska toh dukaan...' [Exclusive]

She tells us, "I feel this is one of his strategies. Inside the house, he has been talking about his struggles, family and daughter. He has come with a game plan. He tries to come across as strong and reliable but he is not. I do not understand the hue and fuss over the kiss. People are behaving like I have kissed my boyfriend or husband or what." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

Akanksha Puri tells us that she would have kissed any contestant as it was a part of a task. "I would kiss a girl or a boy. See, I was playing for my team. I was nominated. I do not like to lose. Kissing someone was not an impossible task for me. I have done such scenes in films and web series. The idea was to win the task. I gave him a peck on the lips kind of. Jad moved his lips and tongue. My idea was not to reciprocate but not to lose." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens in awe of Abhishek Malhan giving it back to Bebika Dhurve; call him the main character of Weekend Ka Vaar [Check Rections]

She tells us that Jad Hadid enjoyed the kiss and later told her that he would not mind doing it once again. "The thing is he took the kiss rather personally. And too literally and practically. He told me I was not moving my lips. Now, if it was my boyfriend or husband or lover I would move my lips, tongue and whatever. Who the f**k are you? Honestly, if I was in a project and my director told me that his vision needed a passionate kiss, I would not hesitate," she says. We wonder how Jad Hadid will react to this?

Akanksha Puri reiterates that it was just a thirty seconds task for her. "I am glad my team won. That is what matters. I don't care," she says.