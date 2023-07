Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen the elimination of Akanksha Puri. The actress says she is disappointed to leave the show so early. She told us that she feels she was way too real for the show. She tells Bollywood Life, "There are some whom I feel do not deserve to be on that platform. I feel if you are too real it comes across as fake. I was on the back foot as I got entry a couple of days late. I was told I was flawless and picture perfect. It was given as a reason to not send me inside on the show." She says she was later sent to the jail for just speaking her mind. "I feel people who come with a game plan which is to be a vamp or bitchy are more saleable. I am so surprised and confused on whether this is a reality show." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

A lot has been spoken about the friendship of Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. The actress says she is unsure on whether they will continue to be friends outside. She says, "Initially, he was way too expressive. He told me he wants to marry a girl like me, and wants someone like me in his life. But he flipped at the Weekend Ka Vaar. I found him too fake. A person like him can't be my friend in the real world. He has indulged in back-biting. I find him stupid. Jad does not have a stable mind. My friends always take a stand for me. Also, they are people who correct me if I am wrong, by saying it on my face. Abhishek Malhan said it on my face. I have the strongest feeling he will win. He is a good guy and we will be in touch."

Akanksha Puri has called out Bebika Dhurve as fake and trying to be vampish. "I have given up with that girl. She wakes up with the idea on how to be the vamp for a day and poke someone. She sets the day with a new target to shout, scream or poke at. On Weekend Ka Vaar day she was doing her makeup with me, I found her very sweet. Then, in some time she went back to her usual avatar. She does not need to behave in this manner. She is one strong girl, and I love strong females. She says she is an astrologer and face reader but I feel iska dukaan bahar bandh hai. I mean who would like to visit a fortune-teller who comes across as so negative and vamp-like."