Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theaters today, July 28. Over the past few days, the two co-stars embarked on an extensive pre-release promotional tour across India, interacting with the masses. In their latest promotional outing to Chandigarh, Alia Bhatt was asked to name her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. The question does not come as a surprise, especially since Alia's step-sister, Pooja Bhatt is a participant in the show. While Alia called contestants Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani to be exuding the perfect "Rocky and Rani" vibes, the Brahmastra actress hailed Pooja Bhatt to be the undisputed queen of their family.

During the media interaction, Alia Bhatt was asked to name two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants who possessed traits similar to the characters of Rocky and Rani from her film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In her reply, Alia revealed that according to her, YouTuber Elvish Yadav was “quite like Rocky” while social media influencer, Manisha Rani was the “Rani (queen) of the BB House. Aware of not forgetting her step-sister Pooja Bhatt, Alia said that Pooja was the queen of the Bhatt family.

“I find Elvish quite like Rocky. The way he speaks, his personality… is very much like Rocky. The way he says ‘system’ and all, it’s very entertaining. He really wears his heart on his sleeves and is very funny. I really like him, so Elvish can be Rocky,” said Alia Bhatt. Reasoning why she thinks Manisha Rani is the queen of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Alia explained, “We can call her Rani, as her name already has Rani. Also, I think they (Elvish and Manisha) would look good together.” On a concluding note, she added, “But I have to take my sister’s name as she is our Bhatt family’s Rani. It’s just the way she is, she is the queen.”

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss OTT - Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani & of course her sister Pooja Bhatt ji. Alia says, Elvish bahot hi funny aur entertaining hain. Uska systumm hai! _ #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/hI7CbhsYsX — #BiggBoss_Tak_ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 27, 2023

About Big Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has become one of the most-watched shows on the OTT platform, despite being controversial in nature. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui opening up about her personal life to Aashika Bhatia sharing how she was body shamed and her addiction to smoking, the show soon topped the TRP charts. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will draw its curtains on August 13.