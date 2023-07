Bigg Boss OTT 2 has caught everyone's attention. Well, it is safe to say that even Alia Bhatt is keeping a close watch. It could be because Pooja Bhatt is a part of the show. Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is going to release tomorrow. Along with Ranveer Singh, she is traveling across the nation to promote the film. At a recent event, Alia Bhatt was asked to choose two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 that suit the best for the roles of Rocky and Rani. Here's her pick. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt questioned about daughter Pooja Bhatt's game; says, 'I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now'

Alia Bhatt picks these two as Rocky and Rani

Alia Bhatt said that she finds Elvish Yadav to be much like Rocky. It is the way he talks and she finds him very entertaining. She said that Elvish wears his heart on his sleeves and she finds them very funny. For Rani, she picked Manisha Rani. It is because her name holds Rani and she thinks that Elvish and Manisha's pairing will look very cute. But of course, her favourite contestant is Pooja Bhatt as she referred to her as 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family). With this one can derive that Alia Bhatt closely watches Bigg Boss OTT 2 as she even knew about Elvish Yadav's 'suystem'. We bet Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's fans would be quite happy with this.

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wild card contestant along with Aashika Bhatia. In no time, he managed to get attention and became one of the favourite of the house and fans. He brought a new energy and pumped up the entertainment level of the show. Apart from him, stars like Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and others appear to be the strong players of the show. It remains to be seen who wins the trophy this time.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film is helmed by Karan Johar. It has already received a thumbs up from many celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others.