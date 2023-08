Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan was rushed to the hospital ahead of the Bigg Boss finale, and this was confirmed by the influencer's sister, who shared the detailed information about him getting hospitalised and even insisted his fans pray for his speedy recovery. While the fans are praying for him, Elvish Yadav, who has already been declared the winner by his fans and viewers, is trending, and his fans feel that his presence shouldn't be suppressed due to all this, hence the name of the man is trending with the hashtag #Elvishforwin. In the last few days, the viewers have been noticing the good vibes between buddies Abhishek and Elvish, where it is claimed by the viewers that Fukra Insaan is insecure about Elvish and is worried that if he wins despite being the wild card entry. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: A look at top highlights of Salman Khan show that kept fans hooked

Manisha #ElvishYadav Aap Fans Following Toh OmG Aap Ka Name Pe Sabse Jada Claps and Chanting Yaar ? Reality Check to Manisha ?? Elvish Ka Craze Dekhe They all were Shocked & Impress After Seeing the Immense Support & Craze For #ElvishYadav ?❤️#ElvishForTheWin #Systumm pic.twitter.com/haxaY8P0WK — Hasan Khan ?? (@Real_HasanKhan) August 13, 2023

Well, Bigg Boss is unpredictable, and the fans are waiting to witness the finale that has just a few hours left. May the deserving win. But it is a tough call between Abhishek and Elvish, as they both have a very strong fan following, and their fan clubs are doing everything possible to help them win. When talking about Elvish, he has managed to win over as many celebrities as possible, right from Ali Bhatt to Shiv Thakare and many others who have been rooting for his win. And every day there is a Twitter trend for Elvish to be the winner. Will the man create history in Bigg Boss by becoming the first wild card contestant winner?