Bigg Boss OTT 2 is trending on social media ever since its premiere. All the contestants are making an extra effort to gain as much footage as possible. There is enough entertainment for the viewers thanks to the constant fights and drama happening inside the house. However, yesterday's episode was a little hatke. Not just fights and drama, the viewers got to see a steamy lip-lock too. Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a steamy kiss that left not just the inmates but even the viewers shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani reacts on fight with Pooja Bhatt; says, 'I respect seniority but...' [Exclusive]

It was during a task that Akanksha Puri was asked to kiss Jad Hadid. Avinash Sachdev gave this task to them. The house is divided in team A and team B. The teams have to win the tasks in order to be safe from eliminations and be the captain of the house. Shocking or not, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid got into a steamy lip-lock for 30 seconds. Though a part of a task, netizens have quite a drastic reaction to it. Andy Kumar has reacted to it too. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Do you think Pooja Bhatt is favouring Bebika and unnecessarily targeting Abhishek Malhan? Vote Now

Andy Kumar is a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss and follows every season. Even with Bigg Boss OTT 2, he seems to be deeply interested in what's happening inside the house. Taking to this Twitter handle, Andy Kumar wrote about the much-talked-about kiss and wrote, "Wah! Kis kis ko kiss karoon! Dare ho toh aisa ke char log ko ulti aye! Chalo ratings up hoti hain ya drop, let's see? Elimination se bachne ke liye kuch bhi?" Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid says Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser after sharing a French kiss; Netizens react

Check out Andy Kumar's tweet below:

Wah! Kis kis ko kiss karoon!

Dare ho toh aisa ke char log ko ulti aye!

Chalo ratings up hoti hain ya drop, let's see?

Elimination se bachne ke liye kuch bhi?#AkankshaPuri #JadHadid #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/8QiHzNPc6g — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) June 29, 2023

Check out Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss below:

#SalmanKhan had said he will let #BiggBossOTT2 contestants cross the line, Lets see who he reacts to this Kiss by #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid pic.twitter.com/ZFV1h3J80d — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 29, 2023

What do you have to say about the kiss? And well, what will be Salman Khan's reaction to it? It is a double win for Jad Hadid as he has even become the captain of the house.