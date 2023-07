Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been all about fights till now. Drama, crying and yelling have been part of the show since day one. But where did the romance and love go? Jad Hadid initially brought romance and flirting to the show but it's all faded now. However, it seems a new romance is brewing in the house. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz seem to be a new pair in the house. For a few days, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid have been teasing Avinash and Falaq over their bond and finally, he confessed that he likes her. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya slams husband for discussing his multiple affairs in public [Watch Video]

In a new video from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, we see Avinash Sachdev confessing to Falaq Naaz that he likes her. He says that he got these feelings in the house and he wanted to share the same when he was still inside Bigg Boss OTT 2. Falaq Naaz did not say yes or no. Rather, she asked whether he has shared the same with Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid. To this, he said no. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 20 Highlights: Jad Hadid boils with rage, he says he wants to go home

Check out Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz' video below:

In another video that has gone viral from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, we see Avinash Sachdev informing Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid that he expressed his feelings to Falaq Naaz. Jiya could not contain her excitement and screamed out of joy. He reveals that Falaq told him that her priorities and focus is on something else right now. To this, he replied that he is not expecting an answer from her. Rather, he simply wanted to share his feelings so that he does not have any regrets in case if he gets eliminated. Well, did he just get friendzoned? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After showing his b*tt, Jad Hadid again crosses his limits and spits at Bebika Dhurve amidst the torture task

Check out Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar's video below:

Well, Avinash and Falaq share a very good bond with each other and spend most of their time in each other's company. Will this liking change into love? Let's wait and watch. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.