Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants have become quite famous. The show has reached the finale week and everyone is excited to know who is going to win the show. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have reached the finale and are in the top three. Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar are in the danger zone as they are nominated for elimination. The last to eliminated was Avinash Sachdev. Last Weekend Ka Vaar was double elimination and Avinash got eliminated along with Jad Hadid. Now, Avinash is busy giving interviews about his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Karan Kundrra reveals who should win amongst Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and others

Avinash Sachdev RUBBISHES rumours of dating Shafaq Naaz

When inside the house, Avinash Sachdev developed feelings Falaq Naaz. While the two were still exploring their feeling, rumours spread that he earlier dated Falaq Naaz's sister Shafaq Naaz. Now that he is out of the show, Avinash Sachdev has broken his silence on the same. To Etimes, he has rubbished all the rumours. He said that such things do not stay hidden in their industry and had he be dating Shafaq Naaz then it would have become big news.es, I also heard about it today. He was quoted saying, "There's nothing like this, humari industry mein kuch bhi nahi chupta hai... had I dated Shafaq Naaz, the news would have been out because I had just wrapped up Choti Bahu and was going through a breakup with Rubina Dilaik." He further spoke about his show with Shafaq Naaz and said that they shot for over 20 days. He added that they bonded well. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav questions Bigg Boss's decision after he loses nomination task to Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt

Further talking about Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev shared that they have spoken to each other and he is glad that they are on the same page. He also mentioned that he dined with Falaq Naaz's extended family. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev reveals he had dinner with Falaq Naaz and family after eviction; shares his feelings were real

Trending Now

Avinash Sachdev's Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey

When in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Avinash Sachdev had major fights with Abhishek Malhan. He was often age-shamed by the famous YouTuber. He also had confrontations with his ex Palak Purswani. He bonded well with Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and others. He is yet to announce his next venture post Bigg Boss OTT 2.