It looks like the first big fight of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has happened. Newcomer Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev got into a fight. It took place after an argument. The clip is going viral on social media. They had a tussle after which Elvish Yadav referred to him as Bewakoof Ka Baccha. This left Avinash Sachdev incensed. He charged towards him saying Baap Par Maat Jaa. The other housemates come in between. We can see that Elvish Yadav is unapologetic. He says Avinash Sachdev admits that he is a fool by reacting in this manner. In the past, quite a few housemates have said that Avinash can be quite aggressive when his temper has flared up. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Highlights: Jiya Shankar says she cannot bear to see Jad Hadid with Bebika Dhurve

Big Fight betn Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev Elvish calls, Bewakoof ka bachhapic.twitter.com/0VOAslEqsK — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 14, 2023

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were called out as fence sitters by Salman Khan in last Weekend Ka Vaar. The superstar host said they needed to up their game. In fact, even Shafaq Naaz came on the show and said that she needed to do better. Avinash and Falaq have been quite vocal on the show since two to three days. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are two of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This is how fans reacted to this big fight inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Five popular influencers all set to enter Salman Khan show today

This is the first big fight of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, the battle is between the two YouTubers. We can see that both Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav have a great fan following on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights: Bebika Dhurve and Falaq Naaz have a war of words during nominations