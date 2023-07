Bigg Boss OTT 2 might soon give us a couple in Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. The former has told her that he likes her. This happened after he was in the candidates eligible for nomination a week back. Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid just could not stop teasing Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. They even called them Mr and Mrs Sachdev which left them rather angry. Jad Hadid was the first to notice the sparks in the kitchen. He said that he saw something in their eyes and body language when they were together. Now, reports have come that Avinash Sachdev was once in love with Falaq's sister Shafaq Naaz as well. This has made netizens very curious. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan wins hearts as he takes a stand for bhai Elvish Yadav against Avinash Sachdev, 'Abhishek is the Boss' trends with full power

It seems Shafaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev dated for six months or so as per a news report. The two were working on a Star Plus' show Teri Meri Love Stories. It seems they fell in love during the making of the title song. Shafaq Naaz played the role of Pari while Avinash Sachdev was Ishaan. It seems the relationship ended when Avinash Sachdev called it quits. The TV actor has made news for his relationships. He was dating Rubina Dilaik for a long time but it ended on a bad note.

Avinash Sachdev tied the knot with Shalmalee Desai in 2015 after two years of dating. But they divorced in 2017. He said on Bigg Boss OTT 2 that his relationship with her was the best one. Avinash said some problems came up in the marriage. He said he promised her parents he would never discuss it. When Jad Hadid told him that they could have worked it out, he said the issue was something else altogether. He has completely severed his ties from Shalmalee Desai. It seems she remarried in April 2023.

Falaq Naaz has said that she is not interested in any love story right now. But the makers are hoping that a love angle comes up on the show.