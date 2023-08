Bigg Boss OTT 2’s grand finale will take place on August 14. Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are a part of the show currently. They are in the finale week and one of them will hold the winner’s trophy. Nominations happened again inside the house today. The finaly nominations took place and Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt got saved. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar dishes out Indian Disney princess vibe in classy lavender lehenga [View Pics]

Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav are nominated this week. Abhishek, Bebika and Pooja are the finalists of the show. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev got eliminated from the show recently. Avinash Sachdev has now opened up about his journey on the show. He also spoke about Falaq Naaz and their bond. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's love angle fake, labels the latter as 'thali ka baingan'

Avinash had confessed his feelings for Falaq while on the show. However, Falaq did not give any reply to it and said that they would think about it after the show. Post eviction, Avinash said that he met Falaq. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed to enter the show, will give an interesting twist to the finale?

Trending Now

Falaq Naaz had invited Avinash Sachdev for dinner

Speaking to Etimes, Avinash said that Falaq had invited him and Jad Hadid to her house last night for dinner. Avinash was also linked to Falaq’s sister, Shafaq Naaz.

Earlier, while speaking to BollywoodLife, Falaq Naaz spoke about the link-up rumours of Avinash and Shafaq. Falaq said, “This is a sensitive topic and I think I need time. I don’t know right now. Let him come out and we will sort this out.”

Talking about the latest episode, Urfi Javed entered the show and labelled Jiya-Abhishek's bond fake. She referred to Jiya as "thali ka baingan," suggesting that Jiya had shifted her loyalties for the sake of a manufactured love angle.

She also said that the Bigg Boss house is inspired by her as it is made of recycled products. She shared, “Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That's why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits."